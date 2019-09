Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for the extradition of Pennsylvania-based religious leader Fethullah Gülen, who he believes is behind the recent failed coup in Turkey, The Guardian reported. Gülen has denied all allegations that he was behind the attempt.“I don’t believe that the world believes the accusations made by President Erdoğan,” Gülen told the newspaper . He suggested that the coup could have been staged and stated that he rejected all military interventions.“Now that Turkey is on the path to democracy, it cannot turn back,” Erdoğan said.U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had previously said that the United States would consider extradition of Gülen, but that Turkish authorities would have to prove wrongdoing.At least 265 people have been killed in the apparently failed coup attack in Turkey, according to The New York Times , including 104 supporters of the coup.Turkish state media said that authorities have detained 10 members of the country’s highest administrative court in the aftermath of the apparently failed military coup, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The government is reportedly purging judiciary officials affiliated with Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blames for the attack. Arrest warrants were issued for 48 members of the administrative courts and more than 2,500 judges across the country have reportedly been fired.U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a press conference in Luxembourg that the United States would entertain an extradition request for Gülen, an exile who currently lives in Pennsylvania. He also stated that the United States opposed any attempt to overthrow a democratically elected leader, The New York Times reported.