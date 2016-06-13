Why LGBT People See Orlando Differently

Jones’ anger on Sky News was palpable. The moment that stood out the most for me was when he said to Longhurst: “You don’t understand this because you’re not gay.”



Some people will have seen this as the moment when Jones floundered; others might think the comment sounded like a schoolyard retort. But crucially, this is the moment when Jones made it sound like gay people have the right to see this attack differently. And from where I’m standing, they do.



As I scroll through my personal social media feed today, as I talk to my gay friends about what happened, and when I think about the attack myself as someone who identifies as gay, it is clear that LGBT people are taking Orlando personally.



Transgender journalist, Shon Faye, wrote on Facebook yesterday, "50 LGBT brothers and sisters slaughtered in the Pulse Club in Orlando."



"What has happened in Orlando today is a sign that contrary to how it might be presented, the safety of queer people is always under threat," London drag queen, Amrou Al-Kadhi, wrote on Facebook.



"Homophobia still exists, and this weekend's attacks should serve as a reminder to our community that we still have so much to do," gay filmmaker, Ashley Joiner, wrote on her Facebook wall.

