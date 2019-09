Perhaps this is part of the reason that, tonight at 7pm, there will be a London vigil for those who died in the Orlando shooting on Old Compton Street in Soho. It’s not a coincidence that this is home to some of London’s longest standing gay clubs, just as Jones, myself, and a lot of my gay friends do not view it as a coincidence that the Orlando shooting was targeted at gay people, in a gay club.The vigil – which will be likely attended by gay people and straight people – is about bodies on the street showing the likes of Mark Longhust and Julia Hartley-Brewer and anyone else who might show indifference to the fact that this was a homophobic attack that, actually, a great number of people see it as one. We see it as connected to the stabbing of six people at Jerusalem Gay Pride last August ( Reuters ). The murder of 10 trans people in America in the first five months of this year ( The Advocate ). And the 5,597 homophobic hate crimes recorded in Britain between 2014-2015 ( The Independent ).Clearly, homophobia is still rampant, and in the face of such a specific type of atrocity as Orlando, it is comforting to see politicised LGBT people mobilising to make noise about this problem. If any good can come of the evil that took place in Florida, it’s that it will serve as a brutal reminder that the fight for tolerance of all people – gay, straight, Latino, Muslim – is a battle far from won. In the days that follow, there is one thing I’d like to see on social media, though. And it’s more discussion of the fact that gay lives matter.