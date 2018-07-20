That's exactly what happened to a woman named Isabella when she broke up with her girlfriend last year. A few years ago, Isabella, now 21, moved to London from Australia. She only knew one person in the city, the daughter of a friend of her mom’s. Isabella and the daughter, Hannah*, began a relationship (Isabella’s first) that would last two years. Isabella had known that she was gay since she was about 15, but didn't come out because she’d often heard her mom making homophobic comments. "I think it was just her age to be honest," Isabella says. "She grew up in a time when it wasn’t okay to be gay, so while she can handle other people being LGBTQ+, when it comes to her own children, it’s different."