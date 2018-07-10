Dating When You’re Not Out To Your Friends & Family

While Michael waits for the right reason to come along (and it shouldn’t take long – he describes himself as a "serial dater" now, which he attributes to making up for lost time), he reminds us that there’s not one typical coming out story. "I think there’s this notion that it’s easy in this liberal modern age to be happy with who you are and come out and it not be a big deal. I appreciate that but I think the fear of coming out itself is a difficult one for a lot of people and so personal that you can’t expect people to all do it in the same way," he says. "But it doesn’t have to be showy, and you can do it when you’re 25 or 35, not 15. Waiting also doesn’t have to mean you’re not happy: I’m incredibly happy whether or not I’m out to my dad, and I’m incredibly proud of my sexuality."