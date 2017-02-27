Is The Fashion Industry Doing Enough To Represent Trans People?

To look back over the last decade and call this representation progressive, however, might be to speak too soon, especially considering the most popular trans names in fashion are white and cis femme appearing. And that the drip-down effect of media representation – from something as glamorous as a high-fashion magazine shoot to how trans people are treated at street level – isn't black-and-white. Then, of course, there is the question of how sincere a gesture it is to put a trans model on the cover of your magazine, or in your latest campaign, or on your runway, when, in 2017, it seems that many brands or designers don't realize that casting one trans person isn't inclusivity, its tokenism. So how do we circumvent a situation where trans people are treated like outsiders, to ensure that they receive a permanent spot in a more inclusive industry?