Hari Nef Speaks Out On A Trans Issue You May Have Never Thought About

Nef spoke about this topic to Good back in 2015 , telling the interviewer that she's been "asked to get her tits out on almost every job." And the industry's fascination with trans bodies hasn't improved all that much. Despite becoming more inclusive in some respects, the fashion industry still often depict minorities in exploitative ways. It's become all too predictable, really, for photographers and editors alike to fetishize "different" models. For example, transgender plus-size model Shay Neary has typically been photographed nude because designers either don't make clothes that fit her, the stylist doesn't want to go the extra mile to find them, or simply, the photographer wants her to be exposed. And, as Nef explains in her post, editorially (a.k.a. her work beyond film or TV roles — especially, say, her role in Transparent), a transgender model is finally being represented as simply a model, without a trace of tokenism. After signing with IMG in 2015 , it was clear Nef was primed for a lustrous, high-profile career. But her efforts in speaking out about trans issues prove that nowadays, being a model really does mean more than just being a pretty face.