Is Olivia Munn Right to Call Out The Fug Girls?
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Ganni Responds To Criticism Of Its “Tone-Deaf” Copenhagen Fashion Week Show
Channing Hargrove
Feb 4, 2019
unstyled
Here's What Real Love Means To Bethenny Frankel Now
Justin Ravitz
Oct 22, 2018
Fashion
Would You Match Outfits With Your Significant Other?
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sep 24, 2018
Fashion
Move Over Triple S, Balenciaga's New "It" Sneaker Is Here
Six months after its debut, Balenciaga's highly-anticipated Track sneaker has finally dropped. During the brand's fall/winter 2018 runway presentation
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Blogger Lyn Slater Is Sick Of Being Singled Out For Her Age
When Lyn Slater launched her style website, Accidental Icon, in 2014, it was because she was, in her words, "having trouble finding a fashion blog or
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Do We Really Want To Dress Like Street Style Stars Anymore?
There was a time when seeing what someone else wore and how they wore it was interesting. Picture it: Stylish people, going about their day, captured by a
by
Jessica Bumpus
Work & Money
I Spent A Day As A Blogger —& It Was Harder Than It Looks
Although I’m occasionally lumped into the “blogger” category because of my Instagram following, I don’t actually have a blog. I work for
by
Lucie Fink
Fashion
Katie Monster Is The Unapologetic Fashion Star You Need to Follow
In as superficial an industry as fashion, embracing one's imperfections is mostly easier said than done. But for Katie Ruensumran (a.k.a. Katie Monster),
by
Hilary George-Parkin
Beauty
This "It Girl" Just Got A MAC Collab — & We Already Want Every Color
Update: Caroline Daur's first collection with M.A.C. was once only available overseas, but the brand just announced the blogger's 15 patisserie-inspired
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Plus-Size Blogger Told To 'Cover Up' While Wearing Bikini
I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in
by
Gina Tonic
Fashion
Finally, A Book Dedicated To Diverse Plus-Size Street Style
Inspiration, creativity, and great fashion sense come in all shapes and sizes, and Bethany Rutter's book Plus+ is here to prove it. The London-based
by
Cristiana Bedei
Fashion
8 Fashion Photographers On Why Diversity Is Harder Than It Looks
At every turn, the fashion industry's key players are using their social platforms to call out its biggest issues — racism, sexual harassment, body
by
Landon Peoples
Street Style
Deconstructing The #OOTD Pose
This story was originally published on November 28, 2015. Regardless of the time of day or week, it's impossible to scroll through your Instagram feed
by
Us
Fashion
Why This Fashion Blogger's TV Appearance Is Going Viral
A post shared by HODA KATEBI | هدی کاتبی (@hodakatebi) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:41am PDT An Iranian-American fashion blogger was told she didn't
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Andreja Pejic Responds To Miroslava Duma's Transphobic Rant
They say there are two sides to every story. But in this case, there are four. When blogger and Future Tech Lab founder Miroslava Duma posted a photo of a
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion Blogs
The French Girl-Approved Bag This Model NEVER Leaves The House Wi...
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might
by
Jessica Chou
Fashion
These Accessories Will Make Every Good Outfit Even Better
If you follow a slew of fashion girls on Instagram, chances are, you've likely already seen most of the season's biggest trends (think: plaid boyfriend
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
How To Curate The Perfect IG Feed, According To An Influencer
One look at Tessa Barton’s Insta feed, and it’s hard to imagine that the sartorial ace was once a gangly girl with little penchant for fashion. Her
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
How To Be A Street Style Star For Halloween, Because You Too Can ...
Everyone knows the best Halloween costumes are the ones that both mock the cultural zeitgeist and are rich in references. Think: throwback '90s moments
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Plus-Size Model Manon Edwards Shows You Can Wear A Crop Top At An...
Plus-size model and body positivity advocate Manon Edwards is sharing the secret to her self-confidence on Instagram, and it all comes down to this: After
by
Channing Hargrove
Dedicated Feature
I Travel 168 Days A Year &
Always
Pack This
"I just want to travel for a living": This is a phrase we've all probably said at one point or another (okay, okay, we're always saying it). But let's be
by
Eliza Dillard
Fashion
20 Inspiring Middle Eastern Influencers You Should Follow Right Now
I always thought I understood what it meant when people said "representation matters," but I really didn't know what I was missing until I challenged
by
Rea Mahrous
Fashion
This Fashion Blogger Is Flushing Hateful Instagram Comments Down ...
You don’t need to search hard to find hate and inexplicable vitriol online. Twitter, Instagram, comments sections... For anyone hell bent on spewing
by
Marquita Harris
Fashion
These Graphic T-Shirts Are Man Repeller-Approved
The perfect T-shirt can be elusive, even to the most discerning shopper. For Leandra Medine, though, the formula is quite simple: "Neckline — always
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Hari Nef Speaks Out On A Trans Issue You May Have Never Thought A...
If you haven't seen it yet, 'transversal' biannual style magazine C★NDY's latest issue is probably its best, most poignant edition yet. Featuring
by
Landon Peoples
Trends
How To Embrace Streetwear (& Not Look Ridiculous)
We may know our way around a slip dress and a tattoo choker these days, but there's still one '90s revival that we'll be fine-tuning for a while:
by
Eliza Dillard
Celebrity Beauty
This Cool-Girl Blogger Is The Hottest Thing In Dubai
We’re just saying: Tala Samman, Dubai-based blogger of My Fash Diary, and Hannah Bronfman should be besties. A sick fashion sense? Check. Beauty
by
Shyema Azam
Fashion
This Muslim Fashion Blogger Is Launching Subscription Boxes
The subscription-box model has been applied to all sorts of items, like Birchbox's makeup-packed parcels, various meal delivery services, Kate
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
How To Do "Winter" When The Thermometer Is Telling You Otherwise
Los Angeles doesn't get cold that often, but that doesn't stop the calendar from telling you it's winter. YouTuber Jenn Im is an L.A. gal through and
by
Laura Delarato
Celebrity Style
What No One Tells You About The Life Of A Fashion Blogger
Though bloggers may have a reputation for sharing almost every aspect of their lives — from #OOTDs to dinner pics (hey, we're guilty of this, too) —
by
Jessica Chou
