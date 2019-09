These Graphic T-Shirts Are Man Repeller-Approved

The street-style star dreamt up two T-shirts for the brand, which will be available online and at the Man Repeller pop-up in New York through March for $65 a pop. Each style bears the website's logo juxtaposed with vintage food photos: one is of a fruitcake, and the other is of a pair of hands holding silverware . "Originally, we had the idea to have completely unrelated inanimate objects on the T-shirt under the words Man Repeller," Medine told Refinery29. But then, the team stumbled upon a series of archival photos that resonated deeply with the brand's mission. The fruit cake, for one, is a textbook welcome gift for new people in a neighborhood, she said, which "seemed really on point for Man Repeller, because we are constantly welcoming people to join our community." The meaning behind the knife-and-fork graphic is even cheekier: "We're expressing the action of eating up Man Repeller [content]," Medine noted. Touché.