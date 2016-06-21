As fashion-minded folks who also happen to work in an office, we know that what's considered "workwear" and what's deemed "stylish" don't always overlap. Boring trousers, stuffy blazers, and banker-blue shirts? Not necessarily our idea of pushing the fashion envelope. But, Leandra Medine a.k.a. Man Repeller's latest collaboration with minimalist line Atea Oceanie has our workweek looking a lot more fashion forward. It may be "man-repelling," but by now we know that just means it's anything but boring.
The seven-piece capsule, which is actually the brand's first collab (strong start, eh?), was conceptualized by Medine and Atea Oceanie's Laura Myers. It successfully fuses both aesthetics for a must-have collection of quirky-cool pieces, ranging from $270 to $650. And, yep, they're all work-appropriate — from the blazers to the shirts to the wide-leg pants — which is pretty refreshing considering the athleisure-obsessed world we're living in these days.
But, the office isn't the only place you'll want to sport these structured staples. "I’ve worn the shirtdress on the beach with just a white bathing suit underneath it and a couple of beaded chokers. I like Mandarin collars because I think they suit collars better than flappy collars," Medine told Refinery29 of her favorite piece in the capsule. "I [also] wear the striped shirtdress with the matching pants, the whole look, all the time. It is so easy. I like the shirtdresses worn open over outfits, too; they look a little robe-y.”
So, with the opportunity to wear these pieces both to work and on the weekends, you're sure to get your money's worth. Itching to get creative and style these pieces for yourself? Click on to shop the capsule before all the other fashion girls beat you to it.
