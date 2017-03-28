A Fresh Batch Of Man Repeller Shoe Styles Just Debuted

Whoa, whoa, whoa — hold up. Man Repeller just dropped more shoes exclusively on Net-a-Porter. We informed you about the launch of Leandra Medine's eponymous shoe line back in October, but the blogger has teamed up with the luxury e-comm yet again to release six more styles. The latest kicks include, loafers, slides, and even a cactus platform heel (yes, you read that right).
“I was thinking about the shoes I like most in my closet and how I could make them better, which is how I landed on the lace-up loafers," Medine told Refinery29. "With the plexiglass slides, which are definitely my favorite, I tried to recreate a Carrie Bradshaw shoe; and the cactus shoe is, no joke, inspired by my yoga practice.”
The second drop of Medine's shoe collection will run you $295 to $480 a pair. Okay, that definitely isn't the most attainable price range, but these designs are definitely worth saving up for if you're in the market for a truly showstopping shoe. Click through the slideshow ahead to check out the newest styles.
This story was originally published on October 27th, 2016.
Let's be real: It was only a matter of time until Man Repeller's Leandra Medine launched her own footwear line. Available Thursday, Net-A-Porter has partnered with the street-style star-cum-media mogul to launch her eponymous shoe collection: MR by Man Repeller. And needless to say, it's everything you'd expect from the woman who was an early advocate for her self-coined terms like "arm party" and "shoepants."
Indicative of Medine's quirky, eclectic, and totally unrivaled aesthetic, the 10-piece collection includes velvet platforms, gold boots, and metallic loafers that are the icing on top of any overly layered, completely unexpected look. Plus, in classic MR fashion, the names are pure gold — an example? The "LOL If You Think I'm Walking" sandal.
"I didn't really think of the collection in terms of trends," Medine told Refinery29 of the offering. "I guess we touched upon the velvet trend and a higher length for boots than ankle, but I was really much more caught up in developing styles that would accommodate the holes in my own closet. How great are those velvet sandals going to look with tights and short dresses?"
And, with fall in full swing, Medine is looking to wear everyday shoes, too. "I come back to loafers every fall," she says. "They style really nicely with socks and mini skirts but look great (like, 'male '80s teenager' great) with straight-leg jeans too. They're comfortable and rendered in the fabrics we chose, and they speak to Man Repeller style really accurately. Meaning: You take a silhouette that is easy and everyone can understand and get behind, and then do something weird to it to make it uniquely yours."
The question is: How will you make these pieces all your own? Click on to see (and shop) the collection in full.