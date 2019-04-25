Earlier today, Olivia Munn shared an essay she wrote about celebritydom, being in the public eye, and dealing with criticism from fans and the media. She called out two people in particular, Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, also known as the women behind the popular fashion blog Go Fug Yourself. In the essay, Olivia outlined her case against outlets like Go Fug Yourself, which — in her view — exist to “unleash an arsenal of public digs.”
“For years, fashion-policing celebrity has been an accepted form of mainstream media critique, even though it mainly focuses on females and not men, which ultimately contributes to the perpetual minimization of women and propogates the idea that our worth is predominantly (or singularly) tied to our looks,” she wrote. “At the forefront of this right now are blogs like Go Fug Yourself, created and run by people who have anointed themselves as judge and jury of what’s fashionable.”
A short essay on the ugly behaviors of the @fuggirls pic.twitter.com/KfZ5ambMQM— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) April 25, 2019
In a recent post titled “If Only I Had a Dollar For Every Time I’ve Said, ‘Oh My God Olivia Munn,’” Jessica called Olivia’s striped, multicolored Peter Pilotto suit “not as terrifying” as the last time one of the actress’s looks was featured on the blog. Olivia cited this post in her essay as proof that the women are not “legitimate critics.”
She compared that criticism to what students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Maryland recently experienced. They fought back against a group of teenage boys who were ranking and rating girls based on their appearance.
“These girls refused to accept the excuse that ‘boys will be boys,’ instead they banded together to educate their peers and community about the damage caused by objectifying women based on a ‘point system’ — not unlike what The Fug Girls do on a bigger platform,” Olivia wrote. “They’ve inspired me to also reject the ‘blogs will be blogs’ mentality that also pervades our social consciousness.”
Many people felt that Olivia likening criticism of her clothes to harassment of high school students is wrong, and that “punch[ing] down” at her critics is “irresponsible.” Others pointed out that while The Fug Girls critique celebrity fashion choices, they “never make fun of someone’s looks or weight.”
what you're doing is in no way similar to what those high school girls did. you're punching down at a funny fashion blog because they thought your outfit was ugly. you are a celebrity. people are gonna write about your clothes.— amy brown (@arb) April 25, 2019
This appears to be the week celebrities with enormous social media followings punch down and single out their critics for harassment. Let's not be coy. Olivia Munn knows exactly what kind of week the @FugGirls are going to have thanks to this. This is irresponsible.— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 25, 2019
all of the people claiming the fug girls tear women down clearly have never read the fug girls. they may make fun of stylistic choices (of both sexes, btw), but they never make fun of someone's looks or weight.— dennis, shadow of god on earth ??? (@bono_deo) April 25, 2019
In a statement to USA Today, Heather and Jessica said they “absolutely respect Olivia Munn’s right to her opinion — even if we disagree, as we do here.”
“Red carpet fashion is a big business and an art form like any other, and as such, there is room to critique it,” they explained. “Having said that, we wish her nothing but the best and look forward to her next project.”
