"I just want to travel for a living": This is a phrase we've all probably said at one point or another (okay, okay, we're always saying it). But let's be real, who wouldn't want to get paid to see the world — instead of the inside of a cubicle? Like all of us, Olivia Lopez, creator of the travel and style blog Lust For Life, got the urge to explore early on. "When I was 16, I told my dad I wanted to get paid to travel and go to music festivals," Lopez tells Refinery29 — though she had zero clue at the time that it was actually a viable career.