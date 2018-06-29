Katie Monster Is The Unapologetic Fashion Star You Need to Follow

Later, she'd attend Central Saint Martins, but in her early teens she was also thwarted by the fact that most of the stores nearby didn't carry clothes that would fit her. "I didn’t have much options regarding to size," she recalls, "but I don’t really like the clothes in department stores anyway. I prefer to find some vintage pieces and customize it." She would go to the flea market and buy an oversized Mickey Mouse T-shirt and give it babydoll sleeves, or turn an old Union Jack flag into a cape. "It [was] kinda fun. You know, when you are young, nothing is wrong."