Blogger Lyn Slater Is Sick Of Being Singled Out For Her Age

For sure, I've actually taken on projects only to feel kind of crappy about them afterwards. You have to hold yourself to a standard, and realize you don't have to say yes to every project that comes in.

"Right, and that's why my advice is to take some time to really know who you are and who you want to be in this world. That will help you assess and evaluate what's coming in, which is the hardest part of it all. It's very seductive when people want to work with you, and it can be very hard to say no. What I've found over my life is that there are a lot of ways society tries to control you, and the biggest way is through fear. So you have all these fears that if you say no, you'll never get another offer. But if your 'no' is coming from a place of self-worth and self-value, it's going to end up making more people want you, not less."