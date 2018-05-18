Kawakubo's fascinating, rebellious designs have taken in padded bulges on tight '90s midi dresses, exploded suit tailoring, 2D-style cutouts, cage frames, stuffed laundry bag creations, wedding and funeral wear, and styles that don't conform to the traditional shape of a body. To see that creativity translated online is both exciting and impossible to visually predict. But that's the beauty of what Kawakubo does: You never know what you're going to get.