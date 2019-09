Though the 'Breaking News' capsule will be sold at each location, with a full collection coming to Dover Street Market Japan and a dedicated website (designed by Kawakubo) on July 20, it turns on the designer wasn't initially on-board with the venture. In an interview with British Vogue , Joffe revealed that Kawakubo originally "wasn’t a fan" of 'Breaking News.' "But she is a fan of doing something she’s never done before," he said , noting that her mind was changed by the prospect of creating a website. "She finally became intrigued with designing an online shop and the perennial, iconic design concept of the brand lends itself rather well to e-commerce," he added. “It’s the principle of business, not to stay stagnant,” Kawakubo said . “To grow little by little is the natural process…there’s no choice.”