While the fashion world reveres Rei for her imagination and works of fashion-art, the label's financial success has been closely tied up with the fortunes of Dover Street Market, run by Rei's partner Adrian Joffe. DSM stores in London, New York, Ginza, Singapore and Beijing sell Comme des Garçons pieces, designs from other major fashion brands, work by emerging design talent, streetwear brands, and collaborations, such as the very popular heart-with-eyes motif PLAY COMME des GARÇONS x Converse range.