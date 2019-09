However, Adrian has revealed that Rei "wasn’t a fan as such" of this new venture. "But she is a fan of doing something she’s never done before," he told British Vogue , explaining that she "finally became intrigued" with the project of designing a new website, which will sell the new collection. We honestly cannot contain our intrigue at what a Rei-designed web store will look like. We'll have to wait until the site launches on 20th July to find out.