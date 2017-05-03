What We Learned From The Met Gala 2017

So what went wrong? The first – most obvious – problem is that barely anyone actually wore Comme des Garçons. Versace, Prada and Valentino all had a heavy presence on the red carpet, whereas some stars instead turned to Chanel or, in some cases, brands with a high street presence, like Topshop and H&M. The reasons for this vary; it may be that Comme des Garçons had simply chosen not to lend many looks for the Gala, which would be unsurprising considering Kawakubo’s famous reluctance to engage with press interviews and engagements.