Here They Are: The Best Oscars Looks Of All Time

The finish line is in sight! A-listers have glammed up for the Golden Globes, mellowed out for the SAGs, and pulled out almost all the stops for the Grammys (albeit mostly from the comfort of their homes). But the mother of all award shows will always be the Oscars, and it's taking place this weekend.
The sartorial brainstorming has begun for who’s going to be wearing what on Sunday night: Will Cynthia Erivo arrive in Valentino Haute Couture? Will we get another Vanessa Kirby in Gucci moment for the record books? Is it Oscar de la Renta for Mank's Amanda Seyfried? All we can do is wait and see.
In an effort to help pass the time between now and Sunday night, we're taking a trip down memory lane and reminiscing on the best red carpets of Oscars past. See which celebrities made the cut by clicking through the throwback looks ahead.