Every Look From The SAG Awards Red Carpet Was Best-Dressed Material

Red carpet fashion continued at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the top names in TV and film came together, albeit digitally, to celebrate this year’s on-screen wins, from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Judas and the Black Messiah
to Schitt’s Creek and The Crown. The virtual format of the event did not stop the attendees from doing the most in the style department, with more fashion-forward and daring fashion this year than in years past. With so few reasons to dress up these days, who can blame Hollywood’s finest for using the SAGs as an excuse to go above and beyond sartorially?
For the occasion, The Great’s Elle Fanning traded in her corset and petticoat for Gucci sequins, Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya wore Louis Vuitton pajamas, and the entire cast of Bridgerton arrived ready for a meeting with the Queen (think: Nicola Coughlan in custom Christian Siriano and Regé-Jean Page in a velvet Louis Vuitton tuxedo). Kerry Washington posed inside her backyard pool wearing an Etro gown and matching swim cap, Catherine O’Hara channeled Moira Rose in custom Thom Browne sequins, and Lovecraft Country's Wunmi Mosaku paid homage to her character Ruby.
Ahead, check out our list of the best-dressed celebs from the 2021 SAG Awards red carpet.