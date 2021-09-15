It would have been great to truly see the 70s disco bell bottoms, 80s acid washed denim or shoulder pads, and even an ode to the late 90s/early 2000s, specifically hip-hop of some sort. That could have been the perfect opportunity to highlight streetwear legends Misa Hylton and April Walker. Alongside Dapper Dan and Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Project, we would have loved to see a plethora of Black women designers, ready to get their picture taken by the hundreds of cameras along the carpet. Women like Carly Cushnie who founded American fashion house Cushnie, whose sleek styles and silhouettes could have really served up a moment on the carpet. The fashion girls would have lived to see Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa create a sophisticated custom design for this year's theme, or to see Fe Noel’s stunning prints and Tracy Reese’s take on the theme with her retro inspired taste. The material was right there and yet, once again, it was overlooked.