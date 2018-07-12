Linda Rodin Proves 70-Something Really Is Just A Number

“Oh, I have no idea! I call myself the accidental entrepreneur! Being a stylist for almost 40 years, I've worked with every makeup artist, every hairdresser. And, you sit at a table full of makeup. I wasn’t really interested so much in the makeup, but I was always interested in what they put on first, and I'd buy whatever someone had on their table. But about 10 years ago I decided to make something myself, because I always loved little potions. Whenever I'd travel, I'd collect little oils, so one day I decided to mix them together for myself. And I was just intoxicated by it. I loved the smell. I loved the way it felt. And I started putting it in little bottles and bringing it to photoshoots with no intention of selling it, I just wanted to share it. And everybody loved it. So fast forward, and I did build it on my own for eight years very successfully. I got successful enough that Lauder came knocking…”