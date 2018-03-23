7 Older Women On Their Personal Style

As with most industries, it seems like as soon as a woman hits 40, she's no longer deemed relevant to fashion. Clothes are no longer made for her, campaigns don't reflect her image, and she is shut out of the conversation — in the dominant narrative, at least. Look a bit more closely, though, and you'll see that the new floral Whistles dress looks as contemporary on you as it does your 60-year-old mom, and that H&M's deconstructed white button-up is as appropriate for your office as your grandmother's Sunday get-up.