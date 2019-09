7 Older Women On Their Personal Style

"One thing has become abundantly clear: the common wisdom on what is appropriate to do, say and wear over 40 is no longer relevant," fashion journalist and author Alyson Walsh told Refinery29. "Having rocked out to the Rolling Stones and pogo-ed to the Sex Pistols, baby boomers are never going to be told what we can and cannot do. We’ve grown up breaking and remaking the rules – gone are the days when hitting 50, 60, 70 or beyond meant conforming to a ubiquitous look. Looking good rather than looking young is the new mantra. It’s not about age, it’s about style."