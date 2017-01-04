2016 might have been a literal trash fire in some respects, but for fashion, it marked an increase in model diversity with regards to color, size, and even age. And 2017 is already off to a great start with news from WWD. Legendary model Lauren Hutton, age 73, is the face of Bottega Veneta's spring 2017 campaign. Shot by contemporary artist Todd Hido, the images show Hutton wearing designer Tomas Maier's latest designs for the luxe Italian label. Hutton's got her signature no-makeup makeup look and tousled waves — it's been her go-to look for decades, whether she's fronting campaigns for accessible labels like J.Crew and H&M or high-fashion lines such as Alexis Bittar and Tom Ford. One thing that's not on display? Her trademark tooth gap, though her bold red-and-pink ensemble is certainly eye-catching. The campaign comes after Hutton made an appearance on the Bottega Veneta runway back in September. During Milan Fashion Week, Hutton came out of runway retirement (the last time she made an appearance on the catwalk was in 2011) and walked alongside Gigi Hadid in the brand's 50th anniversary show.
