Wellness
Halsey’s Boyfriend Yungblud Opens Up About Sexuali
by
Erika W. Smith
Because your journey to owning your identity deserves to be celebrated.
LGBTQ+
I'm Tired Of Being Asked, “Are You A Boy Or A Girl
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
The Old, Secret Style Language Of The LGTBQ+ Community
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Harper Watters On Pride, Stonewall & How Dancing In Heels Kickstarted His Career
by
Eliza Huber
Celebrating Who You Are
Relationships
Sophie Turner Talks Sexuality: “I Love A Soul, Not A Gender
Erika W. Smith
Mar 27, 2019
News
Sam Smith Comes Out As Non-Binary And Reveals He Had Lipo At Age 12
Erika W. Smith
Mar 15, 2019
News
Ellen Page Says Hollywood Told Her Not To Come Out
Erika W. Smith
Feb 22, 2019
Beauty
Miss Universe's First Transgender Contestant Was The Real Winner ...
Update: Miss Universe has its newest titleholder, Catriona Gray from the Philippines. And while Gray walked away with the crown, another contestant had her
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
"Has Anyone Ever Cried Here?" Inside A 7-Hour Drag Queen Makeup C...
Think it's all glitter, powder, & fun? There's much more to drag makeup than meets the eye.
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
America Isn’t Ready For Adesuwa
From Nigeria to Maryland, to the catwalks of New York, Paris, London, and Milan — home is where the heart is for this model.
by
Landon Peoples
MyIdentity
4 Years & 151 Flights Later: Meet An Instagram-Famous Couple That...
Quitting your life to travel is a common daydream. But it wasn't until recently that it morphed into an actual trend, with millennials using frequent
by
Zoe Bain
Fashion
13 Holiday Party Outfit Ideas To Steal From The Runways
by
Michelle Li
Work & Money
These 10 Black Women Want You To Stop Commenting On Their Hairsty...
by
Ludmila Leiva
MyIdentity
8 Millennial Women On Why They Love Living Alone — & How They Mak...
by
Us
Fashion
I Wore Leggings Every Day For A Week & Looked Totally Chic
by
Michelle Li
Gift Guides
Your Guide To Having A Very
Queer Eye
Christmas
by
Morgan Baila
MyIdentity
Wearing Prints Brought Me Closer To My Mother & The Real Me
I grew up in the South — North Carolina to be exact – but I never exactly fit the stereotype of a Southern Belle. From an early age, I owned too much b
by
Rebecca Smith
Dedicated Feature
10 Holiday Party Pieces That Look (& Feel) Amazing
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
When It Comes To Gender, Oslo Grace Is A Runway Shapeshifter
When transgender models began walking the runways — back in the '80s, mind you — they walked with confidence, like any other model, but they walke
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
11 Makeup Looks Our Editors Are Wearing This Holiday Season
by
Megan Decker
Dedicated Feature
The 4 Outerwear Pieces To Get You Through Winter
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
How This Dutch Fashion Brand Is Taking Ballroom Culture Global
by
Landon Peoples
Wellness
How Working With Black Women Makes Me More Successful
Many Black women know what it’s like to walk into an office and discover that nobody else looks like them. As someone who has dealt (and continues to dea
by
Laurise McMillian
Beauty
How 8 Women Learned To Love Their Natural Hair In College
by
aimee simeon
MyIdentity
How Dancing In Six-Inch Heels Gave This Ballet Dancer Confidence
There's a cliché that all little boys start taking ballet lessons because they have sisters, and then quit because they get bullied by their peers. B
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Has Queerness Found Its Place In High Fashion
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
8 Plus-Size Models Who Paved The Way For Today's Biggest Names
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Would You Match Outfits With Your Significant Other
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Blogger Lyn Slater Is Sick Of Being Singled Out For Her Age
When Lyn Slater launched her style website, Accidental Icon, in 2014, it was because she was, in her words, “having trouble finding a fashion blog or
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Summer Clothing For Fall
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
How To Pull Off Tube Tops When You're Plus-Size
by
Eliza Huber
Dedicated Feature
Dress Your Authentic Self (Without Breaking The Bank
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
All The Ways To Wear Sheer Clothing Because It's
Still
H...
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
37 Beauty Products Greek Girls Can't Live Without
by
Samantha Sasso
