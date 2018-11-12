10 Holiday Party Pieces That Look (& Feel) Amazing

Velvet. Wool. Fringe. Tulle. If you haven't already jumped on the latest fashion bandwagon, buckle up, because crazy-cool textures like these are about to take over your wardrobe in full force this season. The eye-catching fabrics instantly elevate any standard silhouette (why wear black skinny jeans when you can wear a leather iteration?), plus these are the kinds of styles that feel just as amazing on as they look.
So for all of you tactile trendsetters out there, we've rounded up 10 of our most-wanted night-out essentials from H&M that are proving playful textures are here to stay for the holidays and beyond. From fringe-adorned boots that'll set you apart in a sea of black stilettos to the formal velvet jumpsuit that'll make any LBD feel like old news, click through for all of the pieces making us look and feel like a million bucks.