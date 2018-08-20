The Hair Products Latinas Are Loving Right Now

For the Latinx community, hair is everything. From a young age, we're taught to take care of our strands by deep conditioning once a week and wrapping our hair in a tubi to make our blowouts last longer. Today, it's that same love for hair that's inspired some of Hollywood's most talented pros to join the industry. Plus, it's what's made the Latinx community a spending powerhouse in the product category.
We take pride in knowing a thing or two when it comes to picking the right products for our pelo, so for a glimpse into that expertise, I asked some of my fellow Refinery29 Latina co-workers to join me in sharing the products we're loving right now. You'll want to open up your Notes app for this roundup of Latina-approved hair buys, because the picks are good. Keep clicking for more.