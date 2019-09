The Latinx Hair & Makeup Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

When it comes to the beauty industry, the Latinx community is committed full-fledged — we're talking physically, emotionally, and financially. From Mexico to the Argentina, you'll find women going to hair salons as early as they can walk , and wearing lipstick shades that bear significance far beyond a classic trend . So it's no surprise that Hispanics make up a significant percentage of beauty spending globally, and produce some of the biggest innovators and creatives in the industry.