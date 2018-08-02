The Latinx Hair & Makeup Pros You Should Be Following on Instagram

When it comes to the beauty industry, the Latinx community is committed full-fledged — we're talking physically, emotionally, and financially. From Mexico to the Argentina, you'll find women going to hair salons as early as they can walk, and wearing lipstick shades that bear significance far beyond a classic trend. So it's no surprise that Hispanics make up a significant percentage of beauty spending globally, and produce some of the biggest innovators and creatives in the industry.
"Latinxs are extremely passionate, artistic, and swagged out," celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez tells Refinery29. "We not only bring innovation and flavor to the industry, but also our culture, which is full of diversity, which is needed when creating trends."
To show you all the gusto the Latinx community is bringing to the beauty market, we've rounded up 10 artists and stylists you should be following on Instagram right now. Let them overflow your feed with all the beauty inspiration you need, ahead.