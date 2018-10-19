Once your dormant apartment heater starts hissing again, you know that winter is officially en route. And with the cold-weather season comes cozy, oversized scarves; the ready-for-whatever boots; and — of course — the bulky coats that take up half our tiny closets. Feeling more practical than popular, winter outerwear is a tough code to crack: Too often, it feels like a jacket or coat either offers only warmth or a wow factor, rarely ever both.
Well, we're on a mission to make sure that is not the case for your wardrobe this time around. Never ones to leave you high and dry (er, cold and confused?), we've rounded up the only four outerwear styles you need to have on your radar this season, all from H&M's latest winter collection. From sleek, long silhouettes to double-breasted button-ups, these pieces marry style and survival for any and all of your outdoor activities. Click ahead to see for yourself how winter wear can be anything but an afterthought.