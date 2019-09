How Dancing In Six-Inch Heels Gave This Ballet Dancer Confidence

Now Watters is a soloist with Houston Ballet, although chances are you know him from his iconic heels videos on Instagram . At first, Watters started making videos dancing in six-inch hot pink heels because it was "ridiculously entertaining." He'd go to the studio on a quiet Sunday and film a bunch of clips, complete with costume changes, to splice together for Instagram. "I quickly realized the persona I had on my social media and Insta was truly me," he says. "I was like, Why do I not bring aspects of that into my work? The second I did that, my dancing got better, and the roles I got increased because I had such a newfound confidence in myself."