Is The Ballet World Ready For A Gender Revolution?

"What I’m doing comes at a huge price. You try not to let [negativity] get to you, but it does. The thing is, I know that I have a place in the dance world, so I’m able to be strong enough to take the blows, and to slowly change people's minds. The challenge now is that I have a sense of duty. I may never dance principal roles ever again, but I know these little baby steps are going to help those 17 and 18-year-old trans students who message me on Instagram. I sort of planted the seed, and I don't know how much further I can take it, but at least I’ve made a contribution to the dance world."