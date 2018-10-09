How Working With Black Women Makes Me More Successful

I remember when I first came to R29. I was nervous and intimidated as hell. But one day, as I was checking out freebies in our cafeteria, this girl with a really cute crochet hairstyle came over to me and introduced herself. She was Sesali Bowen, senior entertainment writer. I don't know if she sensed my nervousness, but she didn't show it. Instead, she told me about an online group chat that all of the Black folks in the company used to connect with each other. She also invited me to hang out with her and some of the other Black women in the building. The sense of sisterhood I experienced was almost instant, and soon after, that sense of belonging spilled over into other aspects of my job. Suddenly, I felt less intimidated — their presence affirmed the fact that I belonged here, too.