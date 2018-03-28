The women's stories indicated that they were go-getters with high aspirations, but they often seemed stuck in self-doubt. Many of them regularly second-guessed their thoughts and actions, hesitating to voice their opinions on work-related matters or keeping their vibrant personalities under wraps out of fear of being stereotyped. One respondent talked about "dimming [her] light" and another passed on an opportunity to continue working in the White House under President Obama because she felt judged by her race and gender.