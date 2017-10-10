Many Men — And Women — Are Fine With The Corporate Status Quo

Per Lean In's research, nearly 50% of men think women are well represented in leadership in companies where only one in 10 senior leaders is a woman. "When men look up at their organization and see one in 10 women in leadership roles, nearly half of them think women are well-represented, and women aren't that far behind. A third of women see one in 10 in leadership and think women are well represented," she notes. "And if we're starting to get comfortable with the status quo — and it looks like we are — it's hard to imagine a groundswell of change."