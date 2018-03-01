Refinery29 Celebrates 20 Black Women You Need To Know Right Now

But at Refinery29, we wanted to make sure that this long-awaited cultural awakening is not just a "moment" that will be forgotten after the 28th day of Black History Month. So R29’s Black writers came together to celebrate 20 Black women who are inspiring us right now. We each nominated women in our respective fields, from tech to fashion to entertainment, and then voted for the women we feel kicked down doors this past year, leaving them wide open for the rest of us. Black women who are reminding the world that we’re here — and we’ve been here.