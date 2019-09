By now, you should have watched the inaugural episode of The Chi on Showtime . Emmy winner Lena Waithe has effectively created a love letter to Chicago and a drama series worth watching. Waithe, a queer woman of color, is exactly what the film and television industry needs — more people with diverse identities moving stories forward in behind-the-scenes leadership roles. Even with only one episode of the series under our belts, The Chi is already producing desired results: a gripping story, a rich setting, and perhaps, most importantly, a truly diverse cast. The characters represent people of different ages and races, reflecting a world — even on the Southside of Chicago — that is full of people with all different kinds of identities. And, keeping this ethos in mind, there was one scene in the premiere that particularly stood out. I’m not sure how important it will be to the overall plot, but it meant something, and you might have missed it. If you haven’t watched the first episode yet, stop reading now. Spoilers are coming.