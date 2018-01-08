The Chi is about a murder that has ripple effects in a neighborhood on the Southside. Ronnie’s (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) son was the casualty of that crime, and he’s out for both answers and vengeance at the request of the deceased’s mother. One of his first stops is see a local drug dealer by the name of Reg (Barton Fitzpatrick). One of Reg’s lookout boys has information about what happened the night Ronnie’s son was killed. However, as Ronnie approaches Reg on the sidewalk, there is another character getting into the passenger seat of a fancy car just a few feet away, and she appears to be trans.