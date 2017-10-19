The Trailer For Lena Waithe's New Show The Chi Is As Visually Stunning As It Is Powerful

Fans were thrilled to learn that Master of None actress and writer Lena Waithe was taking her own show to the small screen. And, after months of anticipation, the trailer for The Chi is finally here.
In just over one minute, the teaser transports fans to the South Side of Chicago, where they follow a group of Black teenagers — Kevin (Alex Hibbert), Brandon (Jason Mitchell), Jerrika (Tiffany Boone), Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), and Coogie (Jahking Guillory) — who struggle to navigate the difficulties of growing up in a sometimes volatile environment that is often sensationalized in the news and by the president of the United States.
The series, according to the Showtime description, is ultimately a coming-of-age story that aims to remind audiences "that no matter what, the human spirit is strong and hope never dies."
Throughout the series, the characters will face adversities that have the potential of derailing their ambitions, hopes, and dreams, ultimately bringing them closer as they must build a system of support to find solace in an otherwise chaotic world.
Waithe's brilliant storytelling won her an Emmy — making her the first African-American woman ever to win in the comedy writing category — for her powerful semi-autobiographical episode "Thanksgiving" in Master of None's second season. And if the trailer is any indication, The Chi will be just as moving.
Created and executive produced by Waithe, the series will also be executive produced by rapper/activist/actor Common and Elwood Reid.
While at the Television Critics Association summer press tour this year, Waithe said that she "was fighting" to create more diversity in Hollywood and stressed the importance of mentorship.
"I'm still striving for greatness," she said. "But I think people of color have to have some guidance and mentorship to help them get to that place. Otherwise, they don't get in the room or they get in the room and they fail, and that's problematic."
It's inspiring to see that just months later, Waithe has her own show with a predominately Black cast.
The Chi premieres on Showtime on January 7, 2018.
