365 Days Of Women
Oprah On Work: Make Sure Others Feel Heard
Ludmila Leiva
Fortune's 2018 Businessperson Of The Year Is A Woman — For The First Time Ever...
Ludmila Leiva
I Have A $3 Million Company — But My Parents Want Me To Get Married & Leave It ...
Ludmila Leiva
These Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs Are Paving The Way For Future Generations
Ludmila Leiva
Michele Tafoya Wants Women To Thrive — On And Off The Field
Ludmila Leiva
Oct 4, 2018
Rebecca Traister Says Women Have Every Right To Be Angry — And Stay Angry
Ludmila Leiva
Oct 3, 2018
Why Are #MeToo Personal Essays By Male Harassers A Thing
Ludmila Leiva
Sep 21, 2018
Ashley Judd, #MeToo Survivor: How I Healed, and How You Can Too
209 days ago, the New York Times published the first piece chronicling the abuse endured by women from Harvey Weinstein. It opened with Ashley Judd sharing
Ashley Judd
Meet 10 Industry Disruptors Paving The Way For Future Businesswomen
(Paid Content) If the past few months have been any indication of what the future holds, 2018 is shaping up to be a big year for women in the workplace. As
Allie Briggs
The
Real
Reasons Millennial Women Don't Talk About Their...
There are few topics considered more taboo than money. I don’t discuss my salary with loved ones let alone coworkers, and I’d never really given much t
Arianna Davis
The Gender Pay Gap Is Costing You $1 Million (Yeah, You
Every Equal Pay Day, there’s a noisy crowd of naysayers who claim the fight for pay parity is over — after all, there’s some evidence the gender wage
Judith Ohikuare
The Women-Directed Movies To Watch Right Now
Elena Nicolaou
Meet The Beyoncé-Quoting Activist Who’s Changing Political Commen...
In our series This Is 30, Arianna Davis sets out to dispel the idea that turning 30 means it's time to panic. Throughout her own 30th year, she'l
Arianna Davis
17 Hollywood Women Share Their Advice For Breaking Into A Male Space
Anne Cohen
Books Every Women's Rights Activist Should Read
Elena Nicolaou
"Rebel Queen" Monument Reminds Us Why We Need More Statues Of Bla...
On Saturday, two female artists, Jeannette Ehlers and La Vaughn Belle, will unveil the first-ever monument to a Black woman in Denmark. I Am Queen Mary is
Natalie Gontcharova
I Tried 6 Online Investing Platforms, Here’s How I Did
What she learned — and earned.
Amy Fujisaki
The Pipeline: How A Googler Went From HR To Engineering
Refinery29 is proud to present The Pipeline, our monthly commitment to highlighting young women who aren’t just making it in Silicon Valley — they’re
Madeline Buxton
Why Black Women Are "Dimming Their Light" At Work
Five years into the Lean In era seems like a good time to think about how ambitious women are faring. Practically seen as a series of commandments now, the
Judith Ohikuare
5 Muslim Women On Why Muslim Women's Day Matters
Amani Alkhat
On Muslim Women's Day, Portraits Of Resilience And Strength
Muslim women, covered or not, are not a homogenous group.
Dana Erekat
I Thought I Had Everything I Needed For A Startup — But I Was Wrong
“It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness” — Eleanor Roosevelt Emily Baum is the founder of Reboot Democracy, a former Managing
Mc Kenna Walsh
To Working Moms Everywhere: I Am Here, Cheering You On
Three years ago, following a disastrous attempt to bring my children on a work trip that culminated in an ER visit, a cancelled meeting, and a bruised-but-
Cynthia Miller-Id...
