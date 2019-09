These Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs Are Paving The Way For Future Generations

Today, there are more minority women entrepreneurs than ever, and as of 2017, Indigenous Americans owned 1.4% of all women-owned businesses (an estimated 161,500 businesses in the U.S. alone). Still, women entrepreneurs face a startling amount of hurdles and, for Indigenous women, barriers to entrepreneurship are especially pronounced, especially for those living on reservations. In the U.S., growth rates for Indigenous-owned businesses are high, at 201% as of 2017. But, while this is certainly good news, there is still cause for concern. Issues like lack of education, lack of access to loans and capital, and lack of representation in the business world are just some of the challenges that face aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs today. Still, the resiliency and determination of Indigenous communities is evident in their individual stories of entrepreneurship.