These Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs Are Paving The Way For Future Generations

When asked how she felt about the fact that Indigenous women in the U.S. only make 57 cents for each dollar a white man makes, Yeung said that she feels “frustrated and disgusted” but is empowered to do something about it. To start, she wants to be a representative for Indigenous success in the fashion industry. “That’s the whole point of me relocating from a comfortable life in Southern California to New Mexico,” Yeung said. “That’s the point of bringing employment opportunities to the reservation — I want to mentor [Indigenous youth] and help them see how that’s done, to be able to show them that it’s completely possible to go into this career.”