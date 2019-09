Karen Kramer writes in Native Fashion Now , “[Non-Native designers] appropriate Indian style for their own purposes…often [using] it to assert a kind of 'true' Americanness, or to stand for reductionist concepts like ‘freedom’ or ‘authenticity.’ Their garments may be handsomely executed; they may raise the profile or prestige of Native aesthetics. But when symbols of Native culture are deployed by people who don’t understand their meaning, it’s like a game of 'telephone,' where the message comes garbled. After all, the 'America' these designs now represent is the same one that has oppressed its indigenous people for so long.”The problem with that is manifold. Says Adrienne J. Keene, EdD, of Native Appropriations , “Most often people who engage in cultural appropriation use the 'respect' and 'honor' argument to justify their actions — ‘But I think Native culture is so beautiful!’ or ‘I’m honoring Native Americans!’ To me, there is no respect in taking designs or cultural markers from a community, divorcing them from their meaning and context, and selling them for monetary gain. The way to truly respect Native communities in the fashion world is to support and buy directly from Native designers — these designers know the boundaries of their own cultures, know what elements are appropriate to incorporate in their work and sell to non-Natives, are building upon generations of culture and design, and very importantly, the sales are benefiting members of the community the designs come from, not a large corporation or non-Native designer.”It’s also illegal. The Indian Arts and Crafts Act states that “it is unlawful to offer or display for sale or sell any good…in a manner that falsely suggests it is Indian produced, an Indian product, or the product of a particular Indian or Indian Tribe…within the United States.” Violation of this can result in fines up to $250,000 or a five-year prison sentence for individuals, or up to $1 million for businesses ( Urban Outfitters was recently sued by the Navajo nation). But, that hasn’t quelled the tides: Today, Native designers are grossly underrepresented in a space that is filled approximations of their culture. But, many individuals are attempting to change that.Says Dr. Keene, “The Native fashion world is small, and the designers I know are quick to support one another, collaborate, offer resources, and promote one another, rather than viewing each other as competition. This environment allows for an amazing community to develop that is able to do far more than single designers can on their own.”