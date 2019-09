Protesters Lost The Fight Against DAPL — Here's Why They're Still Hopeful

It'd be easy to feel despair at the ending that met the fearless activists who came together last year to fight the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. At its peak, the rally gathered over 10,000 people to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation — the largest Native-led protest since the 1970's, and the first time so many participating tribes had united in the same place. Celebrities showed up too, including Shailene Woodley and Mark Ruffalo , and the demonstration hoped to prevent Energy Transfer Partners from building a $3.8 billion project that would send crude oil to Illinois from beneath Lake Oahe — a vital water source for nearby Native communities. But despite the protesters' tenacious outcry, President Trump greenlit the pipeline's construction last January. But the pipeline remains problematic: There's already been 3 reported leaks