I'm Still Recovering From Hurricane Maria — & Here's What I Want You To Know

Still, even as the scrutiny of the world turns away from the island and Hurricane Maria recedes from primetime spotlights, Giovannetti continues to radiate optimism for the future of Puerto Rico. Above all, the Trump administration's disastrous handling of the crisis has given outspoken agitators like him a revitalized opportunity to start a conversation about the inequalities and stagnation that have been invisible to the wider world for so long. "The energy of the people is extremely powerful right now," he says. "We have always been warriors. We are getting stronger, we are getting wise in different ways, I think this situation will wake up the people about our strain in Puerto Rico, our president, our solidarity. We need to understand that we can do this. I'm pretty hopeful about the situation right now."