Why Fall 2017's Elections Are A BIG Test For The Activists Fighting Trump

If Westfield 20/20's coordinated network of protests looks familiar, it's no surprise. Organizations agitating against the Trump agenda have pulled their battle plans from an unlikely source, modeling resistance strategies on the Tea Party's fiercely effective playbook. "The Tea Party had a few core insights," says Leah Greenberg, a co-founder of Indivisible , another group dedicated to fighting conservative legislation wherever possible. "They organized locally in order to put pressure on their own elected representatives — they knew how to focus on very specific issues moving through Congress. It's not just that they understood that they had leverage as voters. The Tea Party also knew it had leverage as a constituency."