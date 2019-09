I'm A Dreamer — & Here's How The Tone Of Our Immigration Debate Needs To Change

There's quiet crisis of conscience haunting Congress's precarious fight to pass a spending bill by the end of December. While Republicans have authorized $626 billion to fund defense efforts , Democrats are demanding that the bill also include legislation that enshrines the rights and protections of immigrants — above all, those living in the United States as DACA recipients. But with the deadline looming on December 22, it's unclear how moderate Democrats like Senators Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are weighing the potential political blowback of a holiday shutdown against the demands of grassroots organizations agitating for the more than 700,000 Dreamers whose futures have been plunged into uncertainty by the Trump administration.