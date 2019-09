My man, a first-generation, super handsome Mexican-American, was the first in his family to go to college. But my hombre didn’t just go to college. He went on to graduate at the top of his class while earning his Master's degree in Architecture.My hombre treats me as his equal. He respects me, gives me the utmost support in everything I do; he is my biggest champion. One of the main reasons I can be on the road without a single worry during my book tour is because he cares devoutly for our three furry babies. So if Donald Trump was using "bad" in the Urban Dictionary sense, then yes, my man is the baddest hombre there is.But Donald Trump wasn't just insulting my family and the hombres in my life. He would also have you believe that all Latinos live in inner-city hellholes filled with bad hombres. Yet according to the most recent Census data , Hispanic Americans saw the fastest growth in median income and the largest declines in poverty.So where are all of the bad hombres, exactly?Well, one of them was on stage at the debate last night, calling his opponent a "nasty woman." One of them was in the back of a bus, bragging about sexually touching women without their consent. The bad hombre I know is turning our democracy into a reality TV show and Election Night into a Bachelor-esque finale, complete with suspenseful, "will he accept the results?" moment.So yes, I know a lot of Latino men. But the only bad, unpleasant, and unwelcome hombre I know goes by the name of Donald Trump.