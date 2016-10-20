Julissa Arce is a social justice advocate and author of the book,, which chronicles her experience as an undocumented immigrant building a career on Wall Street. The views expressed here are her own.Last night, Donald Trump trotted out many of his same old lines on immigration. He reaffirmed his plans to build his wall and promised he would deport millions of people like me. He went on to repeat his old claim that there are a lot of "bad, bad people" in the country who must be removed.And then, a man who has spent his entire campaign demonizing Latinos tried his hand at speaking Spanish for the first time. What did he use my native language to say? That there were "bad hombres" in this country.