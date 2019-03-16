Skip navigation!
Foreign Policy & Global Events
News
Why Ivanka Trump Is Traveling To Africa
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
Politics
Ivanka Trump Launches Major Global Women's Initiative
On Thursday afternoon, the White House will officially launch the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a project led by Ivanka Trump
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
Donald & Ivanka Trump Greeting Mohammed Bin Salman Causes Outrage
President Donald Trump’s latest meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was inevitably going to be controversial. Trump, Prince Mohammed,
by
Alejandra Salazar
US News
The Latest Climate Change Report Is Bleak — But You Can Take Acti...
The day after Thanksgiving — when many Americans are sleeping off their feasts and hunkering down for the holiday weekend — is a notoriously effective
by
Alejandra Salazar
Politics
Melania Trump Is Living Her Best Life In Africa
While here in the States, we're sitting at the edges of our seats thanks to all the Kavanaugh news, Melania Trump seems to be having the time of her life
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Wants Companies To "Hire American" — Her Brand's Clot...
First daughter and special adviser to the president Ivanka Trump took time out of her busy schedule to promote one of her father's new "hire American"
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Meet The Gun-Loving Millennial Woman Who's Allegedly The GOP...
Maria Butina, founder and board member of Russia's Pravo na Oruzhiye gun-rights movement, was arrested and charged on Monday with "work[ing] at the
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
Why Do Trump & Theresa May Keep Holding Hands?
President Donald Trump's visit to the U.K. has been a roller coaster of wild news. So far, he's already casually threatened to blow up trade relations,
by
Natalie Gontcharova
World News
The White House Created A Fake Movie Trailer Starring Trump & Kim...
Earth viewed from space. Cars on the highway. People in a city. A shot of North Korean children. The Colosseum. New York City. Egyptian pyramids. The
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
What Happened In This Iconic Photo Of Angela Merkel & Donald Trump?
This week, the annual G-7 summit was held in Charlevoix, Quebec in Canada, and this remarkable photo, taken by Jesco Denzel of the Associated Press, has
by
Meagan Fredette
US News
Ivanka Trump Is The White House's Best Distraction Strategy
Wearing a cream suit and her ever-present stilettos, blonde hair perfectly coiffed, and sporting a TV-presenter smile, Ivanka Trump unveiled the new U.S.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
World News
Irish Women Are Flying #HomeToVote In Historic Abortion Referendum
With less than a day to go until Ireland's historic referendum on whether or not to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment — which gives a woman and a
by
Natalie Gil
Pop Culture
Nigerian Lawmaker Invites Kanye West To Learn More About Slavery
A Nigerian lawmaker has made Kanye West an offer he probably shouldn’t refuse — an opportunity to visit old slave ports in Africa. This invitation,
by
Sara Hendricks
365 days of women
"Rebel Queen" Monument Reminds Us Why We Need More Statues Of Bla...
On Saturday, two female artists, Jeannette Ehlers and La Vaughn Belle, will unveil the first-ever monument to a Black woman in Denmark. I Am Queen Mary is
by
Natalie Gontcharova
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Ghana About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Chicago About Why Education I...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Nepal About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
Fashion
Vans Is Opening 100 Female Skate Clinics
Anything boys can do girls can do better (*or equally just as well). While females doing kickass things isn’t ground breaking news — and if you think
by
Ray Lowe
US News
Why Ivanka Trump Is Going To The Olympics
Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. presidential delegation at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Olympic Games will be
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
New Zealand's Pregnant Prime Minister: "I'm Not The Fir...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a compelling character for more than one reason. At 37, she is the country's youngest leader since the 19th
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
How 2017 Was Exactly Like
Black Mirror
2017 was an interesting year to say the least. World leaders started petty fights on Twitter, avocados were in crisis, and robots got one step closer to
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
World News
What You Need To Know About The Horrific Reports That Slaves Are ...
Vulnerable #refugees forced in to #Libya are facing grave human rights abuses including slavery, torture and rape. Act now - Tell European leaders to find
by
Natalie Gil
US News
I'm Still Recovering From Hurricane Maria — & Here's Wh...
It's easy to imagine the lush splendor of Carlos Giovannetti's farm before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in late September. Giovannetti was a coffee and
by
Rachel Selvin
World News
White Nationalist March Overwhelms Polish Independence Day
Police say an estimated 60,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Warsaw in a march organized by far-right nationalists on Poland Independence Day,
by
Erin Donnelly
News
Following Meeting With Putin, Trump Causes Waves With Kim Jong Un...
President Donald Trump began Sunday with a tweet typical of his own unfiltered style, but not so typical of a president halfway through a two-week trip
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
World News
French Women Started Their Own #MeToo Hashtag To Call Out Sexual ...
Women across the globe have brought awareness to the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault through #MeToo, but French women created their own
by
Lauren Holter
Fashion
Agency Denies 14-Year-Old Model Died From "Overwork" During Fashi...
A 14-year-old model died in a Chinese hospital on Friday after a 13-hour modeling shoot and a grueling few months working in the country. Vlada Dzyuba,
by
Natalie Gil
Politics
Trump Allows Refugee Admissions To Resume With New Screening
The Trump administration will resume refugee admissions for certain countries and delay the processing of most refugees from countries that are
by
The Associated Press
