ESEE Model Management, the agency representing the Russian teen, denied claims that she was overworked and exhausted. On Weibo, the company said it "feel[s] sorry that we lost an angel,” but said she had worked a legal eight hours a day during her time in the country. “Dzyuba had 16 different jobs during her two-month stay in China, she had regular breaks while working,” Zheng Yi, the company's chief executive, told the Chinese state-run Global Times Sunday. “Most of her work was completed within eight hours. Her workload was moderate compared with other models.”