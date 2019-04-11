Skip navigation!
Natalie Gil
News
The Incredible Story Behind This Viral Image Of A 22-Year-Old Activist
Natalie Gil
Apr 11, 2019
Documentary
Everything We Know About Netflix's New Madeleine McCann Documentary
Natalie Gil
Mar 14, 2019
Wellness
We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They Told Us
Natalie Gil
Mar 11, 2019
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Dies In Paris At 85
Karl Lagerfeld has died in Paris at the age of 85, according to sources close to the Chanel designer. Lagerfeld had been ill for several weeks and was
by
Natalie Gil
Movies
The 2019 Nominees For The BAFTA Rising Star Award Are The Most Ex...
Our excitement for next month's BAFTA Film Awards went up a notch this morning, as the nominees for one of the most inspiring gongs – the EE Rising Star
by
Natalie Gil
Your Vagina's Fine
Vaginal Scraping Is One Of The Most Extreme Procedures We've...
Mel B recently revealed she had the inside of her vagina "scraped" to remove all traces of her ex husband, Stephen Belafonte. "They scraped the inside
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
The Labia Puff: Not Even Our Vaginas Are Safe From Fillers
We know women and girls are concerned with the appearance of their vulva (the external part of the vagina), despite there being no such thing as a
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Topshop Mogul Sir Philip Green Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Earlier today, Sir Philip Green of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridges, and more has been named as the businessman at the heart of the UK's #MeToo scandal.
by
Natalie Gil
Living
#RoyalBaby: The Best Reactions To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle&#x...
Another royal baby is on the way! Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their first child
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
Houseplants Don’t Just Look Great — They’re Amazing For Your Skin...
Plant ladies are the new cat ladies among the millennial generation, and not only because so many of us are living too frugally and precariously to be
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
The History Of Pink, From Masculine To Millennial
Pink may be the quasi-official color of an entire generation, but millennials were far from the first group to discover its unique power — and they
by
Natalie Gil
Health News
Lena Dunham Posts (Naked) Instagram Photos 9 Months After Hystere...
In February, Lena Dunham revealed that she'd had a hysterectomy to deal with the chronic pain caused by her endometriosis. Now, nine months later, she's
by
Natalie Gil
News
H&M Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Bikini Models
H&M is getting praise for promoting realistic-looking women's bodies by becoming the latest fast-fashion retailer to leave its swimwear models' stretch
by
Natalie Gil
Politics
Less Than 24 Hours Into His UK Trip, Trump Has Already Started A ...
President Donald Trump has been in the U.K. for less than 24 hours, but he's managed to rile up certain sections of the British public even more than
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
People Are Praising ASOS' Latest Move Towards Inclusive Fashion
ASOS has gained a reputation for inclusivity over the years. From refusing to airbrush models' stretch marks and showing how clothes look on different
by
Natalie Gil
Home Decor
Matches Does Designer Homeware Now & It's As Stylish As You&...
We're used to curating our dream designer wardrobes on MatchesFashion.com, but now the site is serving up some serious homeware goals, giving us even more
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
2018's Coolest Sneakers, According To Influencers
A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT Sneakers aren't going away anytime soon. From the classic white kicks to the
by
Natalie Gil
News
The Trump/Kim Summit Made For Some Great Memes
The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un on Tuesday is nothing short of historic. It's the first time a sitting U.S. president and a North
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
"Anti-Aging" Is Officially Being Phased Out — & That's Good...
Language matters, and when we consider the words most often used to describe aging, it quickly becomes apparent that getting older is considered something
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Joanné Dion: The Black Model Accused Of Having White Privilege
Joanné Dion, a Black model with albinism, a condition that affects the amount of pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes, is opening up about her struggle to
by
Natalie Gil
Photography
Get To Know The Sad, Funny & Sexy Work Of This Coming-Of-Age Phot...
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and if the most-followed person in the world on Instagram has been accused of copying your work, you
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Why Women's Rights Activists Are Furious At This
Vogue
A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on May 30, 2018 at 12:00am PDT Vogue Arabia is facing backlash for featuring an image of Saudi Princess
by
Natalie Gil
News
Abortion Is Still Banned In All These Countries
Following a landslide victory for the Repeal campaign in Ireland's historic referendum last week, pressure is mounting on other countries with similarly
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Twitter's Reaction To This Balenciaga T-Shirt Is Priceless
Balenciaga may be the most-searched brand of 2018 (thus far) and the fastest-growing Kering-owned label, but it's no stranger to being roundly parodied on
by
Natalie Gil
World News
Irish Women Are Flying #HomeToVote In Historic Abortion Referendum
With less than a day to go until Ireland's historic referendum on whether or not to repeal the country's Eighth Amendment — which gives a woman and a
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
New Look Is Under Fire For "Fat Tax" On Plus-Size Clothes
British retailer New Look is facing backlash after shoppers accused it of imposing a "fat tax" on some larger-sized clothes, which were 15% more expensive
by
Natalie Gil
News
The 19-Year-Old Sentenced To Death For Killing Her Rapist Husband
A campaign is underway to overturn a 19-year-old girl's conviction after she was sentenced to death for killing her alleged rapist in Sudan. Noura
by
Natalie Gil
Entertainment News
Queer Eye
's
Tom & Abby Got Married Again &...
Tom "you can't fix ugly" Jackson stole viewers' hearts in the first episode of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot — and not just with his love of "redneck
by
Natalie Gil
Wellness
FKA Twigs Opens Up About Surgery To Remove 6 Tumors From Her Uterus
FKA twigs has been fairly absent from the limelight since her big project with Nike last year, and today she opened up about where she's been. The British
by
Natalie Gil
Beauty
Huda Beauty's Guide To Vagina Lightening Sparks Major Contro...
Huda Beauty's vibrant eyeshadow palettes are a cult favorite among beauty bloggers and makeup enthusiasts, but the beauty brand went viral late last week
by
Natalie Gil
