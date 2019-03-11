We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They Told Us

From all angles – porn, sexual partners, the cosmetics industry, friends and even family – women are fed the myth that there’s a single way a vulva and vagina should look, which may explain why many respondents believe they are "abnormal". A third (32%) of women told us they had been made to feel that theirs were not "normal", and when we gave them the chance to expand on this, their accounts made for a disheartening read. Porn was cited time and again, with 72% of women who compare their vagina or vulva to others' referring to it. One woman described her labia as "larger" than she has seen depicted by the industry, another said hers "doesn’t look like what [she sees] in porn," while another summed up the problem perfectly: porn, she said, depicts "vaginas that all look basically the same".